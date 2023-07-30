Life Of People In Madhya Pradesh Has Changed: CM | FP Photo

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has said the increase in income of people in Madhya Pradesh from Rs 11,000 to Rs 40,000 indicates that their life is changing very fast.

Chouhan made the statement at Bhoomipujan for projects worth Rs 25.98 crore at Baya in Sehore as part of Vikas ParvVikas Parv on Saturday. He also interacted with the villagers after the function.

He announced that the work for the proposed medical worth Rs 700 crore in Budhni would soon begin. Before the two events, Chouhan took part in a road show. The villagers and social workers showered flower petals on him during the show.

Chouhan said his government had built many roads and set up many irrigation projects. A four-lane road, connecting Baya, Gopalpur, Salkanpur and Badi is being constructed, he said, adding that it has been declared a national highway.

As far as road construction is concerned, the previous government never did anything, he said. Devilok worth crores of rupees in Salkanpur is under construction and thousands of people from different parts of the world will come to see it, he said.

The project will also generate jobs for local youths, Chouhan said. The Chief Minister announced that the field on the premises of the higher secondary would be levelled and commerce classes started. Chouhan also interacted with the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna scheme.

He said that the previous government scrapped all the welfare schemes launched by him. When he became the Chief Minister again, he restarted those schemes, Chouhan said. According to Chouhan, money is the symbol of prestige and self-respect, so the government launched Ladli Behna Yojna under which every woman will get Rs 1,000 a month.

Women are earning Rs 10,000 a month through self-help groups and Livelihood Mission, he said. He appealed to the students and the youths to pay attention to studies and the government would pay the fees of the meritorious students for higher studies.

Member of Parliament Ramakant Bhargava, legislator from Ichhawar Karan Singh Verma and others were present at the function. (box) CM’s gifts to policemen Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced several sops for policemen during Vikas Parv.

He said all inspectors and sub-inspectors who do not have official vehicles would be given petrol allowance up to 15 litres every month. The constables and head constables will get Rs 5,000 as uniform allowance every year, he said, adding that officials of the state police service would be given the fifth pay scale.

The rate of free food will be Rs 100 a day and the policemen above 45 years will get facility of free medical checkup, he said. They will also get weekly off by rotation and 25,000 houses will be built for them, Chouhan said.

