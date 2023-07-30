 Indore: Nath To Attend Several Events In City Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Nath To Attend Several Events In City Today

Indore: Nath To Attend Several Events In City Today

The programme is being organised by MLA Sanjay Shukla.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Kamal Nath | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath will attend several programmes in the city on Sunday.

At 10 am he will attend Maharudhrabhishek in VIP Road area where senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will also be there. The programme is being organised by MLA Sanjay Shukla. At around 11 am Nath will attend a programme at Hotel Radisson which will be for City Women Congress members. After this Nath will attend Adivasi Yuva Mahapnachayat programme in Nakshatra Garden from 12 to 1 pm and after attending this programme at around 1:25 pm he will leave for Delhi.

Read Also
Indore: Govt's failure to act caused Balasore accident, says Digvijaya 
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: SVEEP Activities Launched In District

Indore: SVEEP Activities Launched In District

Indore: Two MBA Students Stabbed By Unidentified Youths

Indore: Two MBA Students Stabbed By Unidentified Youths

Indore: Nath To Attend Several Events In City Today

Indore: Nath To Attend Several Events In City Today

Indore: Trader Booked For Embezzling Rs 3.94 Cr From Grain Trader

Indore: Trader Booked For Embezzling Rs 3.94 Cr From Grain Trader

Indore: Man Gets 40,000-Page Answer To RTI Plea

Indore: Man Gets 40,000-Page Answer To RTI Plea