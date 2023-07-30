Indore: Nath To Attend Several Events In City Today

Kamal Nath | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath will attend several programmes in the city on Sunday.

At 10 am he will attend Maharudhrabhishek in VIP Road area where senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will also be there. The programme is being organised by MLA Sanjay Shukla. At around 11 am Nath will attend a programme at Hotel Radisson which will be for City Women Congress members. After this Nath will attend Adivasi Yuva Mahapnachayat programme in Nakshatra Garden from 12 to 1 pm and after attending this programme at around 1:25 pm he will leave for Delhi.