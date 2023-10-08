Legacy & Future Of Scindia Family: Navigating MP Politics After Yashodhara's Exit From Assembly Polls

Yashodhara Raje Scindia with MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | ANI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Soon after Yashodhara Raje Scindia, daughter of the late Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia and the current Sports Minister of Madhya Pradesh, announced that she will not be contesting the upcoming assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh politics has been abuzz with speculations that she might have vacated the seat for her nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia.

However, the decision has also brought some stress for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it will not be easy for any other Scindia to take forward the legacy of Rajmata from the Shivpuri assembly seat which the sports minister did so effortlessly for four consecutive terms.

The Scindia family has a rich political legacy, with Maharani Vijayaraje Scindia being a prominent Congress leader post-independence. However, differences with the then Chief Minister DP Mishra led to her exit from the Congress, marking the beginning of a new political chapter.

Despite various ups and downs, the Scindia family remained a significant political force in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia and differences with Congress

After the country became independent in 1947, Maharani Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia of the princely estate of Gwalior joined the Congress and then became an MLA. She took active participation within Congress regarding the politics of Gwalior Chambal division. However, in 1967, a dispute arose with then Chief Minister Dwarka Prasad Mishra and Rajmata left Congress along with her supporting MLAs.

Due to this, Dwarka Prasad Mishra's government fell short of majority and gave way for Jan Sangh to form a new government with support from Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia. This was one of the first non-Congress governments in the country. Govind Narayan Singh was made the Chief Minister. However, the government did not last long and the Jan Sangh suffered a crushing defeat in the next election with Congress making a return to power.

Madhavrao Scindia and the divided politics of Jai Vilas Palace

In 1970, Rajmata's son Madhavrao Scindia returned to Gwalior after studying in London. Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia fielded him from Guna Lok Sabha constituency. Madhavrao Scindia was barely 25 years old when he contested on the Jan Sangh ticket. Due to the influence of Rajmata and the Scindia family in the region, Madhavrao Scindia won a landslide victory and reached the Lok Sabha for the first time.

However, Madhavrao Scindia's friendship with the Jan Sangh could not last long. His differences with both Jan Sangh and Rajmata continued to increase until Indira Gandhi imposed emergency in the country. During the time of emergency, Rajmata went to London and Madhavrao Scindia went to his in-laws' house in Nepal. In the meantime, he came in contact with the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and got inclined towards the grand old party. In 1977, when the first general elections were held after the removal of Emergency, Madhavrao Scindia, with support from Congress, fought elections from Guna parliamentary constituency as an independent candidate. Congress did not field any candidate against him and Madhavrao Scindia was elected as an independent MP.

In 1977, amid the anti-Congress wave, Madhavrao Scindia was among those MPs of the state who won as a non-Janata Party candidate. Shortly after the independent victory from Guna, Madhavrao Scindia joined the Congress and the politics of ‘Jai Vilas Palace’ (Palace of the Scinida dynasty) was divided into two parts.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia: Preserver of Rajmata's legacy

Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia died on 25 January 2000, but her daughter Yashodhara Raje Scindia, who was already active with her, took over her political legacy in the Jan Sangh. Since then, Yashodhara continued to be active in the politics of Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar by uniting Rajmata's supporters and well-wishers. She contested and won the assembly elections from Shivpuri. She was elected MLA from Shivpuri assembly constituency for four consecutive times and served in various positions in the BJP government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party once fielded her in the by-election from Gwalior parliamentary constituency as well, which she won. In this way, the stake of both the parties, BJP and Congress remained in Jai Vilas Palace for a long time. But, when Jyotiraditya Scindia left Congress and joined BJP, this ‘equilibrium’ was disturbed.

Yashodhara not fond of Jyotiraditya?

Scindia started getting a lot of attention in place of Yashodhara in the BJP and since then Yashodhara started feeling isolated. She has been showing her displeasure for the last 2 years in one way or the other and now she has decided to not contest the assembly elections.

It is a matter of concern for BJP that how will it manage to preserve the political legacy of Rajmata?

The BJP supporters could not work even under the leadership of Madhavrao Scindia and are unfamiliar with Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Yashodhara, who has represented the Shivpuri constituency multiple times and served as a minister in the BJP-led government, has been a key figure in Madhya Pradesh politics.

She made the announcement during a discussion with her supporters in Shivpuri district. Citing health reasons for her decision, she expressed her gratitude for the continued support of her constituents.

While Yashodhara has attributed her decision to health concerns, political analysts are actively debating the possible implications of this move. With Jyotiraditya Scindia's entry into the BJP and Yashodhara's withdrawal from the electoral race, the political landscape in Gwalior-Chambal is expected to witness significant changes.

