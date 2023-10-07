Bhopal: Dengue Explosion In Gwalior-Chambal Region, Bed Occupancy 200%, Over 50% Infected In Gulkheda Village

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After dengue outbreak, bed occupancy in hospital attached to Gajaraja Medical College in Gwalior has increased to 200%. The hospital receives patients from Gwalior and Chambal division.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr RKS Dhakad said, “Bed occupancy has increased to almost 200%. Patients suffering from seasonal diseases are also coming to hospital. But we have sufficient stock of blood platelets to handle the situation.”

Dengue outbreak has been reported in Gulkheda village in Morena district where more than 50% of population is reported to be infected. The village has a population of 500 people. Dengue cases rose to 250 from 100 in barely two days. “Patients are being diagnosed regularly.

Our team is working round the clock and wherever dengue suspect is coming to notice, tests, check-ups are being done. Teams have been pressed into service to monitor the situation,” Gwalior district CMHO Dr Rakesh Sharma said. The situation is grim in Bhopal too.

Bhopal district malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said, “There are 400 dengue patients in the city. We take prompt action in urban areas wherever dengue larvae are found. In villages, dengue spreads five times faster than malaria. So, it takes time to control.”