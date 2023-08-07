Kuno Armed With Two High-Tech Drone Cameras With Night Vision | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kuno National Park has purchased two high-tech drones equipped with night vision for surveillance purposes. The two devices will upgrade the surveillance work in the forest area. The drones purchased from DRDO cost Rs 25 lakh each.

A senior officer of Kuno National Park told Free Press that two drones were purchased around one-and-half-month ago. The drones have fly time of around 50 minutes and have two to three batteries.

Through the medium of thermal cameras, these drones can identify and locate the animal in a precise manner.

They have the ability to see the animals from the height of 60 to 100 meters. Earlier, with no drone of its own, Kuno had to borrow the same from Sanjay Tiger Reserve to keep an eye on Cheetahs.

It took almost a year for Kuno to get its own drone cameras as earlier its proposal had encountered hiccups.

No News Is Not Good News Here

Forest teams are on toes for over a fortnight looking for the missing female cheetah Nirva sittl they have got no success in getting any clue of the feline. The senior officers continue to keep a mum over the search operation.

Out of twenty adult cheetahs, now only 14 are alive and the rest six have died due to different diseases. Along with this, three out of four cubs have died, taking the total Cheetah casualty to nine.