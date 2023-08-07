Madhya Pradesh: MP Inaugurates 150-Seater Hostel Building In Khargone

FPJ

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Under BJP’s month-long campaign named Vikas Parv, regional MP Gajendra Singh Patel inaugurated the 150-seater joint boys and girls’ hostel equipped with modern facilities and One Stop Centre situated at old collector's premises on Saturday.

After the inauguration, he said that government aimed to change the lives of the people and develop the state. Vikas Parv is being celebrated in the state, in which large scale development works are being dedicated. The Vikas Parv would be run from July 16 to August 14.

The hostel that has come up at a cost of

Rs 9 crore, can accommodate over 150 students. All the rooms would be named after women warriors of the country and state to inspire its students. Such programmes would continue considering that progress in education sector will lead to the progress of the society. He advised students to pour in immense hard work and dedication without any fear of failure and appealed to students to inculcate the habit of hard work.

Former MLA Babulal Mahajan, municipal vice- president Bholu Karma, social worker Kalyan Agarwal, SDM Bhaskar Gachle, Women and Child Development district programme officer Ratna Sharma, Tribal Affairs Department’s assistant commissioner Prashant Arya, tehsildar Rural Muchhal besides public representatives and officials concerned were present.