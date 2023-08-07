Bhopal: Man Dies After Release From Custody, Kin Allege Assault By Cops | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 47-year-old train vendor died on Sunday after he was released from police custody in Lalitpur.

His relatives approached Inspector General of Government Railway Police (GRP) alleged that he was assaulted during custody, which led to his death.

When contacted, GRP IG MS Shikarwar said deceased Sitaram Ahirwar (47) stayed at a rented accommodation near coach factory in Bhopal.

Ahirwar’s kin alleged that he was taken into custody by Lalitpur GRP on July 20 as he sold food in trains without taking permission.

Ahirwar was released on July 21. His health began deteriorating on the same night. He was admitted to a hospital in Bhanpur, where he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

IG Shikarwar said that after allegations by Ahirwar’s kin, letter had been sent to Lalitpur GRP in this regard as the issue did not fall under jurisdiction of Bhopal GRP.

