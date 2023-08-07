 Bhopal: Man Dies After Release From Custody, Kin Allege Assault By Cops
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man Dies After Release From Custody, Kin Allege Assault By Cops

Bhopal: Man Dies After Release From Custody, Kin Allege Assault By Cops

When contacted, GRP IG MS Shikarwar said deceased Sitaram Ahirwar (47) stayed at a rented accommodation near coach factory in Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Man Dies After Release From Custody, Kin Allege Assault By Cops | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 47-year-old train vendor died on Sunday after he was released from police custody in Lalitpur.

His relatives approached Inspector General of Government Railway Police (GRP) alleged that he was assaulted during custody, which led to his death.

When contacted, GRP IG MS Shikarwar said deceased Sitaram Ahirwar (47) stayed at a rented accommodation near coach factory in Bhopal.

Read Also
Bhopal: Soil From 52K Villages, 416 Urban Bodies To Be Taken To Delhi
article-image

Ahirwar’s kin alleged that he was taken into custody by Lalitpur GRP on July 20 as he sold food in trains without taking permission.

Ahirwar was released on July 21. His health began deteriorating on the same night. He was admitted to a hospital in Bhanpur, where he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

IG Shikarwar said that after allegations by Ahirwar’s kin, letter had been sent to Lalitpur GRP in this regard as the issue did not fall under jurisdiction of Bhopal GRP.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: MP Inaugurates 150-Seater Hostel Building In Khargone
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Gas Victims’ Smart Cards To Be Prepared At Health Centres

Bhopal: Gas Victims’ Smart Cards To Be Prepared At Health Centres

MP: Kamal Nath Terms Week-Off Facility Granted To Police Personnel As CM Chouhan's Election Move;...

MP: Kamal Nath Terms Week-Off Facility Granted To Police Personnel As CM Chouhan's Election Move;...

Bhopal: Ambulance Kills College Peon

Bhopal: Ambulance Kills College Peon

Bhopal: Man Dies After Release From Custody, Kin Allege Assault By Cops

Bhopal: Man Dies After Release From Custody, Kin Allege Assault By Cops

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Jajpal Singh Fails To Appear In Court Despite HC Directions

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Jajpal Singh Fails To Appear In Court Despite HC Directions