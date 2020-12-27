Jyotiraditya Scindia returns home from Bhopal empty-handed again

Bhopal: Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has visited Bhopal for the third time since the by-elections were held, had to return home empty-handed. Scindia wants expansion of the ministry as early as possible so that his loyalists, Govind Singh Rajput and Tulsi Silawat, may be sworn in.

Scindia is also heaping pressure on the government for political appointments for Imarti Devi, Girraj Dandotia and his other supporters.

Nevertheless, cold water seems to have been thrown on Scindia’s proposition this time, too.

He held talks on those issues with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, but they remained inconclusive. Scindia spoke to Chouhan twice about those two issues earlier, but failed to find a solution.