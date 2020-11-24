Madhya Pradesh: Imarti Devi resigns from cabinet following defeat in bypolls

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Department Imarti Devi sent her resignation to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

Three ministers of the Chouhan-led cabinet Aidal Singh Kansana, Girraj Dandotia and Imarti Devi lost by-elections.

Kansana was the first among them to put in his papers, and after that, Dandotia resigned from the cabinet.

Now, Imarti Devi sent her resignation. The Congress has alleged that there is something fishy behind their not resigning from the cabinet, despite losing the by-elections.

Congress’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja alleged that Imarti Devi did not resign because of some big tender in WCD.

Nonetheless, Imarti said she had already resigned from the cabinet.

According to sources, the ministers who have resigned may be made chairmen of corporations and given the status of ministers.