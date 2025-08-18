 Bhopal's VIT Convocation Highlights Education’s Role In Development
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal's VIT Convocation Highlights Education’s Role In Development

Bhopal's VIT Convocation Highlights Education’s Role In Development

Chancellor stresses on education as foundation for India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047 during 40th convocation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
VIT Convocation Highlights Education’s Role In Development |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 40th convocation ceremony of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) underscored the critical role of education in shaping India’s future.

Addressing the gathering, VIT chancellor Dr G Viswanathan emphasised that enhancing higher education is essential to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

A total of 11,563 students graduated, including 8,310 undergraduates, 2,802 postgraduates and 451 Ph.D. awardees, while 68 students received gold medals. Supreme Court Justice R Mahadevan, the chief guest, lauded VIT’s use of modern technology and commitment to uplift underprivileged students. He urged graduates to uphold values, discipline and lifelong learning to become ethical leaders.

Read Also
Angels Of Indore: Ambrish Kela Fostering Sustainability, Health And Ethical Living
article-image

Dr Viswanathan reiterated the long-standing demand to raise education funding to 6% of India’s GDP, highlighting that only 3% is currently spent. He cautioned against corruption, tax evasion and black money, calling them national diseases that students must help eradicate. He also noted that Indian universities must strive for higher global rankings, with VIT already among the top 500.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane

The ceremony also witnessed the inauguration of hostels named after Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, marking a day of celebration and inspiration for graduates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District

Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District