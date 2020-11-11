Madhya Pradesh: Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana, who lost by-elections, to get political appointments

The BJP is set to give political posts to leaders who have joined the ruling party from the Congress and lost by-elections.

Minister for Women and Child Development Department Imarti Devi and Aidal Singh Kansana may get political appointments.

Imarti and Kansana may be made heads of some corporation or commission and given the status of a cabinet minister.

They have switched over to the BJP from the Congress after quitting the post of minister and the House membership.

There are many reasons for their defeat. Local BJP leaders may have played a big role in it.

Both Imarti and Kansana will be given political posts so that they can maintain influence in their constituencies.

A few former legislators who have quit the Congress to join the BJP may be given some responsibilities in the party organisation.

The BJP does not want to ignore these leaders. Jyotiraditya Scindia will get these leaders adjusted to some posts, as they have left their position and career.

Besides former minister Girraj Dandotia, former legislator Ranveer Jatav, Munnalal Goyal, Jaswant Jatav and Raghuraj Kansana have also lost the by-elections.