Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath has brilliantly fought by-elections, says BJP leader Uma Bharti

State Congress president Kamal Nath has brilliantly fought the by-elections, said former chief minister Uma Bharti.
She made the above statement at a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday.
Should Nath run the government as he fought the by-polls, his government would not have fallen, Bharti said.
She congratulated Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma for the party’s massive win in the by-elections.
Bharti said she would again do aggressive politics as she had done in 1984 when she fought for the poor.
As she is neither an MP nor a minister, she will fight for the voiceless, Bharti said.
Everyone has worked together for the elections, she said, adding that she spoke to Sharma about the notice served on Gouri Shanker Shejwar.
Shejwar has not done any damage to the party, Bharti said, adding that it is true a few workers have kept away from campaigning in some places.
Nonetheless, Shejwar has taken part in all the events organised by the party, she said.
Both chief ministers of UP and MP should resolve the Ken-Betwa river issue, and Chouhan has made an announcement about it, she said.
