Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath has brilliantly fought by-elections, says BJP leader Uma Bharti

State Congress president Kamal Nath has brilliantly fought the by-elections, said former chief minister Uma Bharti.

She made the above statement at a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Should Nath run the government as he fought the by-polls, his government would not have fallen, Bharti said.

She congratulated Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma for the party’s massive win in the by-elections.

Bharti said she would again do aggressive politics as she had done in 1984 when she fought for the poor.