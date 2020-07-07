MP Cabinet Expansion: Jyotiraditya Scindia’s rigidity, bid to adjust seniors halt portfolio distribution

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s rigidity and efforts to adjust senior ministers have halted the portfolio distribution.

Five days have passed since the ministers were administered oath, but they have not been allotted portfolios.

Scindia who wants to give important departments to his loyalists has reportedly hindered the process.

After two days of brainstorming over portfolio distribution in Delhi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who returned to Bhopal on Tuesday told journalists he would work out more before taking a decision.

Chouhan has discussed with the party’s central leadership about the matter. He also spoke to Scindia and party’s state in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe about it.

After the talks, they have reached a consensus over portfolios of some Scindia loyalists. Now, Chouhan is working out a formula for distributing departments among his senior ministers.