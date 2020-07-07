MP Cabinet Expansion: Jyotiraditya Scindia’s rigidity, bid to adjust seniors halt portfolio distribution

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s rigidity and efforts to adjust senior ministers have halted the portfolio distribution.
Five days have passed since the ministers were administered oath, but they have not been allotted portfolios.
Scindia who wants to give important departments to his loyalists has reportedly hindered the process.
After two days of brainstorming over portfolio distribution in Delhi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who returned to Bhopal on Tuesday told journalists he would work out more before taking a decision.
Chouhan has discussed with the party’s central leadership about the matter. He also spoke to Scindia and party’s state in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe about it.
After the talks, they have reached a consensus over portfolios of some Scindia loyalists. Now, Chouhan is working out a formula for distributing departments among his senior ministers.
Govind Rajput wants transport department, because he had revenue and transport departments in the Kamal Nath-led government. He is sticking to his guns.
Besides, there is a tug-of-war between Scindia loyalists and others over commercial tax, urban administration, PWD, revenue and mining departments.
Transport department and PWD may be allotted to Scindia loyalists.
According to sources, Chouhan has been given a free hand to take a decision on portfolios for BJP ministers and for Scindia supporters.
Chouhan will discuss with the party leaders about the issue and may distribute portfolios on Wednesday.
Portfolios given through bargaining: Kamal Nath
Reacting to the delay in allotment of portfolios, former chief minister Kamal Nath said it is a government of contract.
The ministry has been formed through bargaining, and now, the portfolios will be allotted through the same process. “One cannot deceive people by calling oneself a tiger, because they are quite intelligent, and know who is a tiger; who is a cat; and who is a rat.”
