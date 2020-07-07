Madhya Pradesh: The 'development' in BJP's six-year tenure is finally seen in Uttar Pradesh, says Jitu Patwari

The political war in Madhya Pradesh seems to have reached a new level. The stir in politics has been like a daily-business since March when the Kamal Nath government was toppled by the shift of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his 22 loyalists.

In the current scenario, the assembly is in full swing regarding the by-election. This time former minister Jeetu Patwari has started politics in the name of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey. He said that I was searching for 'development' in the country for 6 years, but it has been found in Yogi's territory. He has also targeted JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Sambit Patra. Before this, there has been a political politics in the name of tigers, eagles and snakes.