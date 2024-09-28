 Japanese Encephalitis Kills Child In Jabalpur, One More Infected; Efforts On To Control Mosquito-Borne Diseases Amid Rains
Japanese Encephalitis Kills Child In Jabalpur, One More Infected; Efforts On To Control Mosquito-Borne Diseases Amid Rains

Japanese Encephalitis, a mosquito-borne disease, is considered highly dangerous, particularly for children, as it directly impacts the brain.

Updated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Japanese Encephalitis Claims Life Of A Child In Jabalpur, One More Infected; Efforts Being Made To Control Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A child in Jabalpur reportedly died due to Japanese Encephalitis, a fatal disease which spreads by mosquitoes. One more child is suffering from the same disease at present. The city is facing an alarming situation with the rise in several mosquito-borne diseases simultaneously like chikungunya, dengue, malaria and now the Japanese Encephalitis.

What is Japanese Encephalitis?

Japanese Encephalitis, a mosquito-borne disease, is considered highly dangerous, particularly for children, as it directly impacts the brain. If not treated promptly within 10 to 15 days, the disease can lead to coma and even death.

The emergence of this new disease has raised alarms in the health department, especially after routine screening by ICMR detected symptoms of the disease in two children. Sadly, one of the affected children has already died.

Efforts being made to control the disease

The district malaria officer confirmed that two children, both under five, from separate rural areas have tested positive for Japanese Encephalitis. Health teams have been dispatched to these locations and are collecting samples from around 40 neighbouring households. Along with screening, the authorities have intensified efforts like fogging and are raising awareness about preventive measures to control the spread of mosquitoes.

In response to this situation, Regional Health Director Dr. Sanjay Mishra stated that the department has been notified. Currently, only Jabalpur is reporting cases in the entire region, so there’s hope the disease can be controlled in time. Vaccination for children is being seen as a crucial step to prevent its spread.

