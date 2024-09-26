 MP High Court Directs State Government To Submit Action Taken Report On Dengue Cases In Three Days
Fogging being carried out only in VIP areas, says PIL

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur on Thursday, instructed the state government to submit an Action Taken report (ATR) on dengue cases within three days. The direction came during the hearing of a PIL filed by an RTI activist Vijay Bajaj who through his petition brought to the notice of the court the increasing number of Dengue patients in Madhya Pradesh.

The petitioner claimed that Dengue cases were reaching a high proportion in MP. Chief justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain asked the government to file the action taken report within 3 days. Petitioner counsel Aditya Sanghi, argued that fogging is being carried out only in VIP areas in the state.

“In urban localities across the state, fogging machines should be used extensively. Within two months, 2,800 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and in the first week of September 600 dengue cases have been reported. Day-by-day, the situation is deteriorating in the state, ” said advocate Sanghi.

Earlier, Union health secretary Apurva Chandra emphasized that cases have been increasing over the past four years, year after year. Although dengue cases generally peak in October, this year’s trend shows that the number of cases is already almost 50 per cent higher than at the same time last year in the country.

