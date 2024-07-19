Jal Jeevan Mission: Centre's Deadline To Finish Project Over, MP Needs Rs 1,500 Crore

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jal Jeevan Mission has become a cause of concern for the state government, because Madhya Pradesh is far behind other states in carrying out the project.

Getting funds for those villages which were left out of the scheme has become a major problem.

Nearly 6,000 Majra Tolas, a Majra Tola is a human settlement which is one km from the main village where 150-200 people live, have been left out of the scheme. Such Majra Tolas were not included in the old tenders.

The state government needs Rs 1,500 crore to provide water connection to each house in Majra Tolas.

The Central governmentís deadline for completing the scheme was March 31 this year. Because the deadline was over, the Union government stopped giving funds to this project.

The state is waiting for the Central Governmentís decision on the project. The Centre is planning to extend the deadline for completing the scheme.

Like MP, there are many states where most of the work related to Jal Jeevan Mission is yet to be done.

Once the proposal is accepted, the Centre may grant funds. Else, the state has to spend money from its own budget to carry out the project in rest of the villages.

The legislators of the BJP and the Congress expressed dissatisfaction at the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission.

They raised question mark on the quality of work and on unnecessarily leaving out many villages from the project.

After the legislatorsí concern over the issue, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed the department to solve the problems.

The Central Government, too, expressed dissatisfaction at the progress of the project and told the state to speed up the work.