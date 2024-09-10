Jackal Pounces On Two Men Sitting Casually In Residential Area Of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore; CCTV Shows One Of Them Giving It A Fight

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A CCTV clip from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore is spreading like a wildfire on social media. It captures a dramatic and an equally frightening scene, where a jackal launched a wild attack on two men sitting at the roadside in the residential area. The footage, recorded by local security cameras, shows the jackal aggressively pursuing the men.

In the video, you can see one of the men struggling to fend off the animal as the other tries to escape. It's quite a startling sight and has really caught people's attention online.

Watch the CCTV clip below :-

Victims pelt stones to fight off jackal

According to information, the attack occurred on Monday evening around 5 PM in the Sagoniya Panchayat area of Rehti Tehsil.

The footage shows, the two men sitting and the jackal aggressively reaching the them again and again as they attempted to escape. One of the men was briefly caught by the jackal but managed to throw it off and run to safety. They were continuously throwing stones to get rid off it anyhow.

Injured taken to hospital

This disturbing incident follows recent wolf attacks in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting a growing concern over wild animal attacks in the region. The two victims were sitting near the Panchayat building when the jackal struck, leaving them injured. They were promptly taken to the Narmadapuram District Hospital for treatment.

The local authorities are investigating the incident and taking measures to address the increasing number of wild animal attacks. This case underscores the urgent need for better wildlife management and safety measures to protect residents from such threats.