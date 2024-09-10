 Jackal Pounces On Two Men Sitting Casually In Residential Area Of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore; CCTV Shows One Of Them Giving It A Fight
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalJackal Pounces On Two Men Sitting Casually In Residential Area Of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore; CCTV Shows One Of Them Giving It A Fight

Jackal Pounces On Two Men Sitting Casually In Residential Area Of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore; CCTV Shows One Of Them Giving It A Fight

The footage shows, the two men sitting and the jackal aggressively reaching the two men again and again as they attempted to escape.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A CCTV clip from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore is spreading like a wildfire on social media. It captures a dramatic and an equally frightening scene, where a jackal launched a wild attack on two men sitting at the roadside in the residential area. The footage, recorded by local security cameras, shows the jackal aggressively pursuing the men.

In the video, you can see one of the men struggling to fend off the animal as the other tries to escape. It's quite a startling sight and has really caught people's attention online.

Watch the CCTV clip below :-

Read Also
VIDEO: Drunk Youth Fearlessly Beats Indore Sub Inspector On Road As Stunned Public Watches; Traffic...
article-image

Victims pelt stones to fight off jackal

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Suspended Cops Yet To Face FIR After Allegedly Planting Drugs On Innocent Man, Legal Experts Demand Action; Watch Video
Mumbai: Suspended Cops Yet To Face FIR After Allegedly Planting Drugs On Innocent Man, Legal Experts Demand Action; Watch Video
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 3115 Positions; Deadline September 24
The Western Carriers IPO: ₹500 Crore Public Issue Opens On September 13; Know Everything About It
The Western Carriers IPO: ₹500 Crore Public Issue Opens On September 13; Know Everything About It
Sehra Song Review: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati's Chemistry Fails To Mirror Beauty Of The Romantic Track
Sehra Song Review: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati's Chemistry Fails To Mirror Beauty Of The Romantic Track

According to information, the attack occurred on Monday evening around 5 PM in the Sagoniya Panchayat area of Rehti Tehsil.

The footage shows, the two men sitting and the jackal aggressively reaching the them again and again as they attempted to escape. One of the men was briefly caught by the jackal but managed to throw it off and run to safety. They were continuously throwing stones to get rid off it anyhow.

Read Also
MP SHOCKER: Decomposed & Mutilated Remains Of Cows Found In Jabalpur; 2nd In A Month
article-image

Injured taken to hospital

This disturbing incident follows recent wolf attacks in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting a growing concern over wild animal attacks in the region. The two victims were sitting near the Panchayat building when the jackal struck, leaving them injured. They were promptly taken to the Narmadapuram District Hospital for treatment.

The local authorities are investigating the incident and taking measures to address the increasing number of wild animal attacks. This case underscores the urgent need for better wildlife management and safety measures to protect residents from such threats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Jharna'-Like Water Gushes Out Of AC Duct In Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express; Video...

'Jharna'-Like Water Gushes Out Of AC Duct In Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express; Video...

WATCH: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Promises To Purchase Soybean At MSP

WATCH: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Promises To Purchase Soybean At MSP

Madhya Pradesh Guest Teachers Holds Massive Protest In Bhopal, Demand Regularisation; Reminds...

Madhya Pradesh Guest Teachers Holds Massive Protest In Bhopal, Demand Regularisation; Reminds...

Jackal Pounces On Two Men Sitting Casually In Residential Area Of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore; CCTV...

Jackal Pounces On Two Men Sitting Casually In Residential Area Of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore; CCTV...

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Nod To ₹614 Cr For Kshipra; Special Cleanliness Campaign On PM Modi's...

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Nod To ₹614 Cr For Kshipra; Special Cleanliness Campaign On PM Modi's...