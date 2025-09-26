MP News: Jailed For 4 Months, BJP Leader Made Rewa Unit Vice President

MP News: BJP Leader Made Rewa Unit Vice President After Spending 4 Months In Jail | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh controversy has cropped up in the district executive committee being formed by the BJP.

The BJP has appointed a leader, who remained in jail for four months, as vice president of the district unit.

He was imprisoned for beating up the chief executive officer of the Rewa Janpad.

Manish Shukla, who was expelled from the BJP, was made its vice-president in the district. The appointment has sparked controversy in the party.

On the other hand, the nephew of former Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha Girish Gautam, Vivek Gautam, was appointed general secretary of the district unit.

After appointing the relatives of the leaders, the party took resignations from them. Despite this, such appointments are being made.