Jabalpur Municipal Corporation To Take Action Against Illegal Colonisers

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) will take action against those developing illegal colonies within a week. Municipal Commissioner Ramprakash Ahirwar held a meeting with all departmental heads to review their work.

In the meeting, the municipal commissioner directed the Colony Cell in-charge to ensure action is taken against those developing illegal colonies within a week. He said no negligence or carelessness would be tolerated.

The Municipal Commissioner also instructed that permissions for valid colonies where development work has not been completed within the given time frame should be canceled, and action should be taken against them as well.

To strengthen the financial position of the Municipal Corporation, Ahirwar emphasized increasing sources of income. He instructed all departmental heads to cooperate with the revenue department staff to boost revenue.

For this purpose, he directed the Garden Officer to take action to develop the Dumna Nature Park Rest House on a P.P.P. (Public-Private Partnership) model and to provide facilities to tourists like a 5-star hotel.

The Municipal Commissioner also ordered a proposal for this project to be prepared and submitted within a week, in accordance with the rules. He also gave instructions to launch a campaign to remove encroachments from all major roads and market areas of the city.

Additionally, he directed the encroachment department officials to continuously make announcements and personally monitor the situation.

He ordered that all roads be kept free of encroachments. During the review, he sought information on the work of the Colony Cell, Building Branch, Encroachment, Health, Public Works, Sewer, Water, Law, and other departments. He instructed all departmental officers to improve their work and to carry out their responsibilities with seriousness.

Municipal Corporation felicitates Public Works Minister

The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation felicitated Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh for his significant contributions in bringing major development projects and transforming the city.

The felicitation ceremony took place at Manas Bhavan, where several dignitaries were present. Addressing the felicitation ceremony, Singh said it was a fortunate day for him to be honoured.

He thanked Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh for organizing the event, which gave him an opportunity to make the people aware of the development works that has taken place in the city.

Singh was ex-MP from Jabalpur said I am the only BJP Member of Parliament where in every Lok Sabha election my lead has increased.

He attributed this success to the blessings of the people and the saints and said that he is trying to repay this debt through development.

He also thanked all the public representatives for their support and remembered contributions of former MP Assembly Speaker late Ishwardas Rohani.