Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Big Show, Simple Living, Avoiding Snores & More |

Big show

A minister has recently organised a big show which astonished many politicians in the state. The presence of the RSS chief at the event was, of course, important, but the people from different parts of the state being there was equally significant. The presence of several heavyweights from the state cabinet turned the event into a mega show. People in the corridors of power say although the event was neither held in his constituency nor in Bhopal, it was successful. The politician who organised the event has a high stature in state politics, but after the show, his stature has even gone higher. A documentary was the centre of the show. In the documentary, other than performing Narmada Parikrama, the minister has discussed various social works that he has undertaken. It indicates that the politician has done a lot of work in the social sector. This is the reason that after the event, the BJP leaders as well as the RSS functionaries are discussing it.

Simple living

Simple living |

A leader of the BJP organisation in the state recently generated a lot of discussions. A central minister went to his constituency to participate in an event. The politician belongs to the same village where the event took place. The central minister went to meet his parents after the event. When he went to his home, the real picture about his household came to light. Many of his colleagues were amazed by the picture that his house presented. The building is old and simple. Now, the powerful leader’s simple house has occasioned discussions among his colleagues. There are misgivings among the BJP leaders about this politician. Now, his simple living has restrained those leaders who used to spread misinformation about him. On the contrary, a few politicians were speaking negatively about him after the picture of his house came to light. The politician, however, does not want it to get much publicity. The truth eventually came to light. Now, people are discussing more about this politician than the minister’s function in his native place. More than the central minister’s function, his visit to the house of the politician has become a talk of the area.

Ex-minister’s anger

The Congressmen are unable to understand the reason behind the anger of a former Congress minister. The former minister is seen in all the meetings of the party. He is getting due attention from the important leaders of the party, yet he has pulled some senior leaders of the party. There are reports that all these disputes began after the appointment of the party’s district unit presidents. The person appointed president of his district is not of his choice, and a similar thing has happened in a few other districts. So, the Congress leader is angry after these appointments. Because of internal wrangling in the organisation, its leaders are meeting each other. The state of the organisation is discussed in such meetings. These leaders are raising their voice against the party’s state president. Some Congress leaders feel if the present situation continues for some time longer, their political career will end. Ergo, these politicians are meeting each other, sinking their differences.

Avoiding snores

Avoiding snores |

A minister in the state cabinet prefers travelling by a second AC train compartment to a first AC coupe. The minister feels if there is a snorer in the first AC coupe, he creates trouble. The minister thinks the second AC compartment is often abuzz with some activities that reduce the intensity of the snores, which are more endurable than the ones that a passenger comes across in the first AC coupe. The minister, who has been in politics for a long time, has come across such irritating snores on trains. Thus, he takes precautions before he travels by train. The minister says one of his friends also snores a lot. Once his friend was travelling by a train, and his co-passenger was British. On hearing the snores of the minister’s friend, the British thought he might have been seriously ill. This was the reason that he was snoring. Other passengers convinced the British that the man was well; otherwise, the European was about to create a ruckus on the train. After the incident, the minister decided to go anywhere by the second AC compartment to avoid troubles caused by the snores of other passengers.

Dedicated to Hindutva

An MLA from the ruling party, dedicated to the cause of Hindutva and its revival, has devised a unique method to disseminate the religion among people. He is distributing the copies of the Ramayana free of cost so that they may sift through its pages and appreciate Lord Ram. He has so far distributed 5,000 copies of the epic. The legislator now plans to hand out its copies to 5,000 more people. A person goes through the pages of the Ramayana kept in his house. He says he will continue to distribute the copies of the Ramayana.

Cops and lawmaker

A former minister was provided with two police officers as his personal staff a long time ago. He is not a minister anymore. He is just an MLA. Yet, he did not give up on the facility he enjoyed as a minister. So, the two police officers were still working for him. Together with other staff, they were with the minister for more than seven years. The state police headquarters recently called the two officers back. As the legislator was against it, he wrote to the department seeking the services of those two officers, but the department hardly paid any heed to his request. The police headquarters then transferred the duo. He may have forgotten that there is a difference between a minister and an MLA.