Madhya Pradesh Transco: Capacitor Banks At 412 Substations Ensuring Quality Power |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to ensure quality power supply to electricity consumers, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has installed capacitor banks at most of its extra high tension substations.

Out of the company’s 417 substations, capacitor banks of various capacities are operational at 412 substations. In addition, at older substations, new capacitor banks are being installed wherever required, along with enhancement of existing capacities.

Energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said that it will ensure quality power supply at standard voltage to the state’s electricity consumers.

Installed capacity of 9278.5 MVAR

At present, MP Transco has operational capacitor banks of 32 units at 145 kV level in 220 kV substations, and 719 units at 36 kV level in 132 kV substations. In total, MP Transco is operating 751 capacitor banks with a combined installed capacity of 9278.5 MVAR, thereby providing consumers with high-quality power supply at standard voltage across the state.

Capacity enhancement of 52 old capacitor banks

MP Transco chief engineer Amar Kirti Saxena said that the transmission company has identified 52 old capacitor banks in the state which have completed their service life and are no longer capable of providing the required capacitive load.

These substations were in need of higher MVAR capacity capacitor banks. To meet this requirement, the company has launched a campaign to replace and enhance the capacity of capacitor banks at these locations, so that all MP Transco substations can ensure quality and standard voltage power supply.

Benefits of capacitor banks

During power supply from Extra High Tension substations, power transformers generally face inductive load (such as irrigation pumps and household appliances), which causes voltage drops and affects power quality.

To address this problem, capacitor banks are installed, which balance out the inductive effect through their capacitive load. As a result, power factor improves, and consumers receive reliable electricity at standard voltage.

319.5 MVAR capacity installed at EHV substations in Indore

MP Transco transmits electricity in Indore through Extra High Voltage (EHV) substations of 400 kV, 220 kV, and 132 kV levels. These include one 400 kV substation, four 220 kV substations — South Zone, Indore East Bicholi, Manglia, and Jaitpura — and seven 132 kV substations — Rau, Satyasai, Electronics Complex, Niranjanpur, Mahalaxmi Nagar GIS, Indore West (Navadapanth), Chambal and Pologround.

To ensure quality power supply at standard voltage levels to consumers, capacitor banks have been installed at these substations as per requirement. The capacitor banks with a total capacity of 319.5 MVAR have been installed at EHV substations in Indore.