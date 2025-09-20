AIIMS Bhopal Performs Sinus Venosus ASD Closure With Hybrid Stent |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has performed its first sinus venosus atrial septal defect (ASD) closure using a hybrid covered stent. This balloon-based flaring technique at the RA–SVC junction was highly successful, with complete diversion of the RUPV flow unobstructed to the left atrium.

There was an accessory right upper pulmonary vein (RUPV), which required special care to prevent obstruction during the procedure. Additionally, the caudal superior vena cava–right atrium (SVC–RA) junction was very wide, which required deliberate stent flaring to ensure proper sealing and blood flow.

The team used a unique hybrid covered stent, which has a 15 mm uncovered portion at one end. To protect the accessory vein, a 5F JR catheter was carefully passed through the stent struts at the junction of the covered–uncovered portion. The issue of caudal edge flaring was innovatively addressed using a 28 mm BMV balloon, which ensured proper stent apposition and eliminated any residual shunt.

The AIIMS oncologists have said that If detected and treated on time, 80–90% of childhood cancers can be completely cured. Dr. Pakkiresh Reddy and Dr. Anurag Mohanty provided information about different types of childhood cancers and explained that if detected and treated on time, 80–90% of childhood cancers could be completely cured.

Dr. Yogendra Yadav appealed to all citizens to contact helpline number 8370001226 for any information or assistance related to childhood cancer in Madhya Pradesh. The doctors stressed the need to increase awareness among both doctors and the general public.

September is observed as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. In this context, the department of paediatrics, AIIMS Bhopal, in collaboration with other departments, organized a childhood cancer awareness talk in the paediatric OPD.