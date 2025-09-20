Indore Truck Accident Victim Airlifted To Mumbai For Specialised Surgery After CM Mohan Yadav’s Order

Indore Truck Accident Victim Airlifted To Mumbai For Specialised Surgery |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One of the victims of the Indore truck accident on Airport Road, Sanskriti Verma, was airlifted to Mumbai on Saturday for specialized surgery.

According to information, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed the airlift after doctors recommended treatment in Mumbai due to infection risks following an earlier surgery on her hand.

A team of doctors accompanied her during the flight to ensure her safety.

15 सितंबर को इंदौर में हुए हृदय विदारक ट्रक हादसे में गंभीर रूप से घायल 17 वर्षीय बेटी संस्कृति वर्मा को इलाज के लिए मुंबई एयरलिफ्ट करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। वर्तमान में भंडारी अस्पताल में बेटी का इलाज चल रहा था। स्पेशलाइज्ड सर्जरी के लिए उन्हें बॉम्बे हॉस्पिटल, मुंबई भेजा जा रहा… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 20, 2025

Regarding the matter, CM Yadav wrote on his official social media handle, “I have instructed the airlift of my seriously injured 17-year-old daughter, Sanskriti Verma, from Indore to Mumbai for treatment following the tragic truck accident on September 15. She was receiving treatment at Bhandari Hospital and is now being taken to Bombay Hospital, Mumbai for specialised surgery…….Praying to Baba Mahakal for her speedy recovery!"

The accident occurred on Airport Road between Ramchandra Nagar Chowraha and Bada Ganpati Chowraha on September 15. It claimed the lives of 3 brutally and left around 25 people injured.

What actually happened?

इंदौर में सोमवार शाम को एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने कई लोगों और वाहनों को टक्कर मार दी,कई लोग हताहत और घायल pic.twitter.com/rRK4r6s29u — Nitendra Sharma (@nitendrasharma2) September 15, 2025

⚠️ Warning: Disturbing visuals.

A speeding truck on Indore Airport Road mowed down pedestrians and rickshaw passengers, killing several.

Locals call it not an accident but a result of systemic negligence in traffic control and safety.#Indore #BreakingNews‌ pic.twitter.com/btQeHpPAt3 — MP AI News (@MPAINewsNetwork) September 15, 2025

On Monday evening (September 15), between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm, a truck entered a crowded no-entry zone while both were reportedly under the influence of alcohol, in the Aerodrome area. It was being driven by Gulsher with cleaner Shankar.

After hitting a person, the cleaner jumped off and fled, but the driver continued to drive the truck for about one kilometer. The vehicle hit several people along the way. The tragic incident resulted in 3 deaths and more than 12 injuries.

After the accident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took strict action. He directed disciplinary measures against responsible officials, including the DCP Traffic, ACP, TI, traffic subedar and other staff.