IRS Officer And Wife Under Probe For Building Home In Eco-Sensitive Zone Near Panna Tiger Reserve

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A senior IRS officer and his wife are under scrutiny by forest officials at Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly constructing a building in a protected eco-sensitive zone.

The couple, residing in Delhi, face allegations that the structure was intended to operate as a hotel or resort near the tiger reserve, where strict environmental rules apply to safeguard wildlife.

Forest authorities conducted an inspection of the site on September 3 and discovered a “saw machine” on the premises. Following this, they issued official notices to B Srinivas Kumar, Commissioner (Appeals), and his wife Himani Sarad, who serves as a Central Public Information Officer at the Supreme Court.

This action came after a complaint filed by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, urging a detailed investigation into the construction.

In their defense, the couple claimed that the building is their private residence, not a commercial hotel or resort. They stated the land had been legally converted from agricultural to residential use, with all necessary paperwork completed by local authorities.

Himani Sarad added that the house is intended to serve as their post-retirement home, where they also plan to educate local girls. The couple further alleged that during the inspection, forest officials intimidated their staff, despite their absence at the time.

Regarding the saw machine, they explained it was a wood planer, unused and simply listed for sale. They denied using any illegal materials in constructing their home.

Eco-sensitive zones, as defined by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, extend up to 10 kilometers around national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

These zones aim to serve as buffers to protect wildlife by restricting harmful activities like mining, industrial setups, and unregulated tourism.

Establishing hotels in such areas is only permitted with special approval under strict regulations.

The case remains under investigation, and the couple has assured full cooperation, while the forest department will proceed according to the law and the explanations provided.