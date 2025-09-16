 National Green Tribunal Seeks Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Report On Cutting Of 4K Trees For Kolar Six-Lane Road
Tree Officer permitted felling of 1,377 trees for ₹73 Lakh deposit 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
National Green Tribunal seeks report on cutting of 4k trees for Kolar six-lane road  | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of a green activist’s petition on illegal cutting of trees to make way for a six-lane road in the Kolar satellite township, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday sought a report within two weeks.

Activist Nitin Saxena had filed the petition over the illegal cutting of trees for the construction of the 16 km road. Around 4,105 trees were allegedly cut for the project.

The NGT also directed the Tree Officer to place on record what empowered him to delegate his essential function.

The BMC submitted that the Tree Officer granted permission for the felling of 1,377 trees against a deposit of Rs 73,68,900 for compensatory plantation. The petitioner also submitted that with respect to the felling of 4,105 trees, no permission by the Tree Officer has been placed on record.

The PWD admitted that the construction of the Kolar six-lane road is complete, so the trees have already been cut. Therefore, the NGT directed the authorities to place on record the order of the Tree Officer passed in terms of the Act granting permission for felling of 4,105 trees for building the road.

It also asked the authorities to disclose the amount, if any, deposited towards the compensatory plantation, the number of trees that have been planted for the compensatory plantation, and the surviving number of trees. It also asked the Tree Officer to enquire and disclose before the NGT, if any authority has violated the order, and if, in violation of the said order, the trees have been cut. 

