 Madhya Pradesh September 17 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Approaches Its Final Phase; Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms In Indore, Ujjain & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh September 17 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Approaches Its Final Phase; Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms In Indore, Ujjain & More

Madhya Pradesh September 17 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Approaches Its Final Phase; Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms In Indore, Ujjain & More

With the monsoon season nearing its end, the final fortnight will determine whether Indore experiences a rainfall shortfall or a late revival.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is experiencing a mix of cloudy skies and light rain this afternoon, with temperatures reaching a high of 32°C (90°F).

The weather is expected to remain humid, with a low of 23°C (73°F) tonight.

Read Also
‘Parishram Mein Jo Tapa, Usne Hi Toh Itihaas Racha…’ MP CM Mohan Yadav Extends Birthday Wishes...
article-image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Watch for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in certain areas, including Barwani, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Khargone (West Nimar), and Seoni, until 12:40 PM IST today. Residents in these regions are advised to stay cautious and avoid areas prone to waterlogging.

Looking ahead, the forecast indicates continued periods of rain and thunderstorms over the next several days. Thursday and Friday are expected to be humid with periods of rain, while Saturday may bring a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi 75th Birthday: Rahul Gandhi, Shatrughan Sinha & Other Opposition Leaders Wish Prime Minister
PM Modi 75th Birthday: Rahul Gandhi, Shatrughan Sinha & Other Opposition Leaders Wish Prime Minister
Delhi HC Directs Satyawati College To Reconsider Student’s Nomination For DUSU Polls Over Attendance Dispute
Delhi HC Directs Satyawati College To Reconsider Student’s Nomination For DUSU Polls Over Attendance Dispute
PM Narendra Modi Receives Over 1,300 Gifts, Including Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Model And Pashmina Shawl For 75th Birthday
PM Narendra Modi Receives Over 1,300 Gifts, Including Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Model And Pashmina Shawl For 75th Birthday
Haryana: Six Arrested In ₹40 Crore MobiKwik Scam; 2,500 Bank Accounts Frozen By Police
Haryana: Six Arrested In ₹40 Crore MobiKwik Scam; 2,500 Bank Accounts Frozen By Police

Sunday could see low clouds with afternoon rain, and Monday and Tuesday are likely to have scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with otherwise partly sunny skies.

Read Also
Travel: 7 Must-Visit Places Near Indore That Will Give You Heavenly Sahyadri Vibes In Monsoon
article-image

Despite these forecasts, Indore is still over 100 mm short of its expected seasonal rainfall, with only 14 days remaining in the monsoon season.

As of mid-September, the city has recorded 857.1 mm of rainfall, slightly above average but below expectations for this time of year.

Neighboring districts such as Ujjain, Pithampur, Badnawar, Nepanagar, and Gautampura have experienced moderate rainfall, while Indore has remained relatively dry over the past 24 hours.

With the monsoon season nearing its end, the final fortnight will determine whether Indore experiences a rainfall shortfall or a late revival.

Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather reports and take necessary precautions during this period.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh September 17 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Approaches Its Final Phase; Heavy Rain,...

Madhya Pradesh September 17 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Approaches Its Final Phase; Heavy Rain,...

'How Will New Promotion Policy Be Brought In If Supreme Court Admits Old One?', Madhya Pradesh High...

'How Will New Promotion Policy Be Brought In If Supreme Court Admits Old One?', Madhya Pradesh High...

PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Of Mitra Park In MP's Dhar On His 75th Birthday

PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Of Mitra Park In MP's Dhar On His 75th Birthday

Passenger-Friendly Progs At Indore Airport On September 17

Passenger-Friendly Progs At Indore Airport On September 17

Indore: ‘PM Viksit Bharat Yojna Will Help Realise Dream Of Self-Reliant India’ Says Experts In...

Indore: ‘PM Viksit Bharat Yojna Will Help Realise Dream Of Self-Reliant India’ Says Experts In...