Madhya Pradesh September 17 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Approaches Its Final Phase; Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms In Indore, Ujjain & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is experiencing a mix of cloudy skies and light rain this afternoon, with temperatures reaching a high of 32°C (90°F).

The weather is expected to remain humid, with a low of 23°C (73°F) tonight.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Watch for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in certain areas, including Barwani, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Khargone (West Nimar), and Seoni, until 12:40 PM IST today. Residents in these regions are advised to stay cautious and avoid areas prone to waterlogging.

Looking ahead, the forecast indicates continued periods of rain and thunderstorms over the next several days. Thursday and Friday are expected to be humid with periods of rain, while Saturday may bring a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Sunday could see low clouds with afternoon rain, and Monday and Tuesday are likely to have scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with otherwise partly sunny skies.

Despite these forecasts, Indore is still over 100 mm short of its expected seasonal rainfall, with only 14 days remaining in the monsoon season.

As of mid-September, the city has recorded 857.1 mm of rainfall, slightly above average but below expectations for this time of year.

Neighboring districts such as Ujjain, Pithampur, Badnawar, Nepanagar, and Gautampura have experienced moderate rainfall, while Indore has remained relatively dry over the past 24 hours.

With the monsoon season nearing its end, the final fortnight will determine whether Indore experiences a rainfall shortfall or a late revival.

Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather reports and take necessary precautions during this period.