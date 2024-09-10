 Instead Of Principal Secretaries, Ministers To Be Corporation, Board Chairmen In Madhya Pradesh
Instead Of Principal Secretaries, Ministers To Be Corporation, Board Chairmen In Madhya Pradesh

CM takes the decision on the demands of ministers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a major decision on the demands of his ministerial colleagues. Now, instead of the principal secretaries, the ministers will head the corporations and boards.

After taking over as Chief Minister, Yadav stopped all the political appointments in February. A few ministers were made in-charges of corporations and boards. Similarly, a few principal secretaries were also made in-charges of such government institutions.

According to Minister for Urban Development Department Kailash Vijayavargiya, the Chief Minister has decided to appoint ministers as chairmen of corporations and boards instead of the principal secretaries. Vijayvargiya said that the charge of the housing board would be with him.

Those ministers who were not made the chairmen werereportedly angry. Among the ministers KailashVijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Govind Singh Rajput, andDharmendra Lodhi are in-charges of the departmentswhere principal secretaries were appointed chairmen.

According to sources, the ministers raised the issue beforethe Chief Minister that as they are the ministers of thedepartments, the charge of the corporations and boardsshould be with them.

In 2020, an order was issued saying that when therewould be vacancies in corporations and boards, the in-charge ministers will hold the position of the chairman of those organisations.

Political appointments may be delayed

As the ministers have been given charge of the corporations and boards, the political appointments may be delayed. The BJP was doing exercises for political appointments. The decision, taken at an informal meeting of the cabinet members, indicates that such appointments may be delayed for some time.

