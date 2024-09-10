Madhya Pradesh: ₹39.11 Crore Transferred To Ladli Behnas' Accounts | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made a significant financial transfer of Rs 39.11 crore to the accounts of Rs 3.20 lakh beneficiaries under the Ladli Bahana Yojana in Khargone district on Monday.

A large number of people, besides ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives, were present in the state-level programme organised to dedicate various development works to the public and transfer Rs 1,574 crore in the accounts of Ladli Bahana Yojana beneficiaries held at the Bina Krishi Upaj Mandi in Sagar district.

The programme was broadcast live to all urban bodies, Janpad Panchayats, Gram Panchayats and Anganwadi centres across the district, ensuring widespread participation and awareness. In Khargone district, Rs 38.06 crore was deposited into the accounts of 3,04,531 sisters, with each receiving Rs 1,250.

Additionally, Rs 1.04 crore was allocated to 16,118 sisters under the Social Security Pension Scheme, providing each with Rs 650. The event was live telecasted at the NIC room of the collectorate and attended by collector Karmveer Sharma and municipal president Chhaya Joshi.

Since the inception of the Ladli Bahana Yojana, the state government has transferred a total of Rs 24,499 crore to the beneficiaries, highlighting the ongoing commitment to women's empowerment and social security in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister emphasised the importance of these initiatives in improving the lives of women and their families across the state.