 Indore News: Elevated Corridor Should Be Future-Ready, Signal-Free, Says Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan urged planners to make Indore’s proposed AB Road elevated corridor future-ready and signal-free, stressing long-term public convenience. At a high-level meeting chaired by Urban Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, officials discussed design, ramps, and traffic flow. Mahajan called for actionable plans within 15 days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Emphasising long-term planning and public convenience, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday called for a practical and future-oriented approach in the construction of the proposed elevated corridor on AB Road.

She said that discussions must translate into actionable outcomes so that the coming generations of Indore face minimum inconvenience.

A high-level meeting regarding the elevated corridor project was held under the chairmanship of Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. The meeting was attended by public representatives, senior administrative officials and technical experts, who deliberated in detail on the corridor’s design, length, width and future traffic requirements.

Addressing the gathering, Mahajan described the elevated corridor as a necessity of the time and stressed that its design should ensure seamless traffic flow. “An elevated corridor should allow commuters to travel signal-free for the entire stretch. Presently, the planning appears tangled. With the number of vehicles increasing every year, we must think ahead,” she said. She suggested better exit and U-turn planning at key junctions like Palasia to ensure smooth movement.

Mahajan advised officials to focus on improving what is already being built rather than indulging in endless debate. She proposed forming a small committee of officers to submit written, practical suggestions. “Meetings have meaning only if visible work begins. If progress is seen within 15 days, then today’s discussion will be worthwhile,” she remarked, adding that her only concern was the future of Indore.

Minister Vijayvargiya assured that the project would be designed keeping future traffic demands in mind and stated that there would be no shortage of funds. He said suggestions from public representatives and experts would be incorporated seriously.

MP Shankar Lalwani advocated for scientific and technical planning, while Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava emphasised the timely shifting of public utility services. Ajit Singh Narang, president of Indore Utthan Samiti, highlighted possible shortcomings and improvements based on other ongoing city projects.

Discussions were also held on provisions for future metro operations. The next meeting is scheduled for February 7 to finalise the project’s blueprint.

Total length of LIG- Navlakha elevated corridor -7.40-km, main stretch 6.6-km

3 ramps at Gita Bhawan, Ratlam Kothi and White Church

4-lane corridor, was awarded in 2021 at a cost of Rs 306.27 crore to a Gujarat-based firm

Foundation work expected to begin from February 15

General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) to be submitted by January 31

Project’s foundation stone was laid by CM Mohan Yadav on January 17, 2024

