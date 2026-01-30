Indore News: Major Roads To Be Made Encroachment-Free, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav; Public Utility Spaces To Come Up Beneath Bridges |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a move aimed at improving traffic management, urban beautification and green development, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Thursday held a joint review meeting of the Traffic and Garden Departments at Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The mayor issued clear instructions to make the city’s major roads encroachment-free, develop them as “model roads” and formulate a policy for the systematic use of spaces beneath bridges and flyovers.

The mayor directed that footpaths on key routes -- from the airport to Bada Ganpati, from Bada Ganpati via MG Road to Palasia and from Bengali Square to Tilak Nagar Square -- be cleared of encroachments through coordinated action by the Traffic and Removal Departments. Special emphasis was laid on making these corridors safe, organised, and visually appealing for pedestrians.

During the meeting, officials were instructed to install information boards on roads, intersections, bridges and gardens where naming has already been completed. Institutions that have adopted dividers, medians, rotaries and gardens were told to immediately begin painting and beautification work. The mayor also ordered strict action against unauthorised boards and hoardings across the city.

Reviewing the beautification and development plan for Madhumilan Square, Bhargav stressed the need for timely implementation. He further directed officials to prepare a comprehensive policy and action plan to develop public-friendly facilities under bridges and flyovers, including spaces for sports activities, seating areas and other community uses.

The review of the traffic department covered issues such as illegal parking, signage boards, gantry gates, divider painting and the status of ongoing civil works. Meanwhile, the garden department presented progress reports on projects related to Eurasia garden, city forest, green belts, nursery capacity, yoga sheds and open gyms.

The mayor said that all departments must work in close coordination to strengthen traffic systems, expand green spaces and make Indore encroachment-free and aesthetically pleasing. He said these efforts would ensure better civic amenities for residents and further strengthen Indore’s identity as a well-planned and clean city.