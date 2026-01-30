 Indore News: IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal Inspects Works At Bhagirathpura, Interacts With Residents
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal Inspects Works At Bhagirathpura, Interacts With Residents

Indore News: IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal Inspects Works At Bhagirathpura, Interacts With Residents

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted a 6 am inspection in Bhagirathpura to review Narmada water supply and drainage works. Accompanied by senior officials, he stressed timely, quality completion, proper barricading and safety measures. Singhal interacted with residents on tanker water supply, directing regular distribution. He also inspected a demolished water tank site.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an early morning inspection in Bhagirathpura area at 6 am on Wednesday to review the ongoing Narmada water supply and drainage line works being carried out by Indore Municipal Corporation.

During the inspection, additional commissioner Ashish Pathak, executive engineer Ashwin Janwade, Laxmikant Vajpayee, zonal officer Anand Raidas, along with other municipal officers and staff, were present.

The commissioner inspected the construction work of Narmada water supply lines and drainage lines in areas including Tara Medical, Nai Basti, MR-4 Road and the temple vicinity. He directed officials to ensure that the works are completed swiftly while maintaining high quality standards.

Singhal instructed that all construction activities must be completed within the stipulated timeframe and strictly as per prescribed norms. He stressed on the need for proper safety arrangements at work sites, including barricading and warning signage, to prevent inconvenience or risk to the general public.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case Hearing, Cancels It Later
Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case Hearing, Cancels It Later
Economic Survey 2025–26 Raises India’s Potential Growth To 7 Per Cent, But Flags Risks To Sustaining Momentum
Economic Survey 2025–26 Raises India’s Potential Growth To 7 Per Cent, But Flags Risks To Sustaining Momentum
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 2 Crashes And 1 Serious Incident Reveal Baramati Airfield’s Troubled Safety Record Since 2013
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 2 Crashes And 1 Serious Incident Reveal Baramati Airfield’s Troubled Safety Record Since 2013
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2 Crore Extortion Case
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2 Crore Extortion Case

During the visit, the Commissioner also interacted with local residents to understand the current drinking water supply situation. He sought feedback on water distribution through tankers and directed concerned officials to ensure regular and adequate water supply through tankers until permanent water supply arrangements are fully restored.

Read Also
MP News: OBC Mahasabha, State Government Clash Over Presence In SC Hearing On 27% Quota
article-image

Later, the commissioner inspected the site near the Zone No 4 Sangam Nagar zonal office where a drinking water tank had been removed recently. He instructed officials to clear the debris of the demolished tank and take further necessary action promptly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal Inspects Works At Bhagirathpura, Interacts With...
Indore News: IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal Inspects Works At Bhagirathpura, Interacts With...
Indore News: Foetus Found In Drainage; Probe On
Indore News: Foetus Found In Drainage; Probe On
Indore News: Major Roads To Be Made Encroachment-Free, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav; Public...
Indore News: Major Roads To Be Made Encroachment-Free, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav; Public...
Indore News: Man, Mom Booked For 26-Year-Old Wife’s Dowry Death
Indore News: Man, Mom Booked For 26-Year-Old Wife’s Dowry Death
Indore News: Elevated Corridor Should Be Future-Ready, Signal-Free, Says Former Lok Sabha Speaker...
Indore News: Elevated Corridor Should Be Future-Ready, Signal-Free, Says Former Lok Sabha Speaker...