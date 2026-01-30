Indore News: IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal Inspects Works At Bhagirathpura, Interacts With Residents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an early morning inspection in Bhagirathpura area at 6 am on Wednesday to review the ongoing Narmada water supply and drainage line works being carried out by Indore Municipal Corporation.

During the inspection, additional commissioner Ashish Pathak, executive engineer Ashwin Janwade, Laxmikant Vajpayee, zonal officer Anand Raidas, along with other municipal officers and staff, were present.

The commissioner inspected the construction work of Narmada water supply lines and drainage lines in areas including Tara Medical, Nai Basti, MR-4 Road and the temple vicinity. He directed officials to ensure that the works are completed swiftly while maintaining high quality standards.

Singhal instructed that all construction activities must be completed within the stipulated timeframe and strictly as per prescribed norms. He stressed on the need for proper safety arrangements at work sites, including barricading and warning signage, to prevent inconvenience or risk to the general public.

During the visit, the Commissioner also interacted with local residents to understand the current drinking water supply situation. He sought feedback on water distribution through tankers and directed concerned officials to ensure regular and adequate water supply through tankers until permanent water supply arrangements are fully restored.

Later, the commissioner inspected the site near the Zone No 4 Sangam Nagar zonal office where a drinking water tank had been removed recently. He instructed officials to clear the debris of the demolished tank and take further necessary action promptly.