 Indore News: Foetus Found In Drainage; Probe On
Panic spread in Indore after a three-to-four-month-old foetus was found in a drainage line in Malviya Nagar. Police retrieved it, sent it for autopsy and are scanning CCTV to trace those responsible. Separately, a 38-year-old woman, Rajia B, was found dead in Sinhasa, with suicide by poisoning suspected. Police are probing the circumstances.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Foetus Found In Drainage; Probe On | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Malviya Nagar area after a foetus was found inside a drainage line under MIG Police Station limits on Thursday afternoon.

MIG police station in-charge CB Singh said that the incident came to light when local residents spotted the foetus inside the drainage system and immediately informed the police. Upon arrival, police personnel opened the chamber and retrieved the foetus. Preliminary investigations suggest that the foetus was approximately three to four months old.

As news of the discovery spread, a large crowd gathered at the spot but was soon dispersed by the police who are currently scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify who abandoned the foetus and to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police launched a probe and sent the foetus for an autopsy.

Woman found dead; suicide suspected

Panic gripped the Sinhasa area on Thursday morning after the body of a 38-year-old woman was found under Chandan Nagar police station limits. Preliminary investigations suggest she committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance as a bottle of the substance was found near her body.

The deceased has been identified as Rajia B. According to her family, she had been missing since Wednesday afternoon, just two days after her daughter’s wedding. Family members said that Rajia had complained of leg pain on Wednesday and left for a hospital accompanied by her son. Upon arrival, Rajia told her son that the doctor was away for prayers and insisted he return home without her. When her son later went back to the hospital to take her home, she was nowhere to be found.

article-image

As the family prepared to file a missing person's report on Thursday morning, they received news that a body had been discovered in Sinhasa.

Police launched an investigation into the matter. They are currently probing how Rajia reached the remote Sinhasa area and attempting to determine what may have driven her to take such an extreme step.

