 Indore News: Man, Mom Booked For 26-Year-Old Wife’s Dowry Death
A man and his mother were booked for dowry death in Indore after 26-year-old Muskan Prajapat allegedly died by suicide on January 16. Her family accused husband Ashwin Prajapat and mother-in-law Sunita Bai of harassment over a Rs 10 lakh dowry demand. Muskan had informed her parents about ongoing harassment shortly before her death.

Updated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his mother were booked for dowry death of his 26-year-old wife in Gandhi Nagar police station area. The woman had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her place on January 16. After the incident, her husband brought her body to the hospital.

According to police, deceased was identified as Muskan Prajapat, a resident of Sky One, Super Corridor. Following her suicide, her maternal family, residents of Dewas, levelled serious allegations against her husband, Ashwin Prajapat and her mother-in-law, Sunita Bai, accusing them of continuous harassment.

Family members said that Muskan married four years ago. During a recent visit to her maternal home on Makar Sankranti, she told them about the harassment she was facing at her in-laws’ house.

Harassment over Rs 10 lakh dowry

The investigation revealed that Muskan had called her mother before the incident, stating that her mother-in-law was arguing with her. Her parents have alleged that Muskan was being harassed for Rs 10 lakh as dowry, which led her to take the extreme step.

