 Bhopal News: Van Vihar Plan To Bring Zebra, Giraffe Stuck For Over 3 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBhopal News: Van Vihar Plan To Bring Zebra, Giraffe Stuck For Over 3 Years

Bhopal News: Van Vihar Plan To Bring Zebra, Giraffe Stuck For Over 3 Years

Van Vihar’s plan to bring zebra and giraffe from Africa remains stalled over three years after the proposal was prepared in 2023. Government approval and finance clearance are still pending, leaving the project in limbo. Meanwhile, zoo authorities are focusing on acquiring a rhino, wild buffalo, and king cobra from Assam under an animal exchange programme, awaiting Central Zoo permissions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Van Vihar Plan To Bring Zebra, Giraffe Stuck For Over 3 Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than two years after Van Vihar prepared a proposal to bring zebra and giraffe from an African country, project remains stuck and has not even reached discussion stage. In contrast, zoo authorities are now expecting to receive a rhino and king cobra from Assam.

A senior Van Vihar officer, speaking to Free Press on condition of anonymity, said there has been no progress on proposal to bring zebra and giraffe as government is yet to take any final decision.

The proposal was prepared in 2023 when Kunwar Vijay Shah was forest minister and there was considerable enthusiasm at the time. However, as project involved a huge financial outlay for bringing animals from African continent, Van Vihar sought approval from finance department, which did not come through. So much time has passed since project was conceptualised that officials have now almost given up hope of its implementation.

Read Also
MP News: Jabalpur Police Handcuff Car At Lordganj Police Station, Visual Goes Viral On Social Media
article-image

Meanwhile, Van Vihar has shifted focus to bringing a rhino, wild buffalo and king cobra from Assam under an animal exchange programme. Work is underway in this direction, though necessary permissions from Central Zoo Authority are still awaited.

FPJ Shorts
'Don't Disturb Chetta': Suryakumar Yadav Teases Sanju Samson As Team Arrives In Trivandrum; CSK Shares Viral VIDEO
'Don't Disturb Chetta': Suryakumar Yadav Teases Sanju Samson As Team Arrives In Trivandrum; CSK Shares Viral VIDEO
Palghar News: Achole Police Recover 82 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹12.30 Lakh, Return Them To Owners
Palghar News: Achole Police Recover 82 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹12.30 Lakh, Return Them To Owners
Cross-border Narco-Terror Network Busted: 2 Held In Punjab With 42.9 Kg Heroin, 4 Hand Grenades
Cross-border Narco-Terror Network Busted: 2 Held In Punjab With 42.9 Kg Heroin, 4 Hand Grenades
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹26.52 Crore, Gold, Diamonds And Foreign Currency In Multiple Cases
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹26.52 Crore, Gold, Diamonds And Foreign Currency In Multiple Cases

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Van Vihar Plan To Bring Zebra, Giraffe Stuck For Over 3 Years
Bhopal News: Van Vihar Plan To Bring Zebra, Giraffe Stuck For Over 3 Years
Madhya Pradesh: Telemetry Device With 'Malaysia Met Dept' Tag Falls From Sky In Raisen, Sparks Panic
Madhya Pradesh: Telemetry Device With 'Malaysia Met Dept' Tag Falls From Sky In Raisen, Sparks Panic
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹200 Crore To 1.17 Lakh Farmers Under Bhavantar Scheme In...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹200 Crore To 1.17 Lakh Farmers Under Bhavantar Scheme In...
Madhya Pradesh IPS Transfer: 14 Police Officers Transferred; Sanjay Kumar Is New Police Commissioner...
Madhya Pradesh IPS Transfer: 14 Police Officers Transferred; Sanjay Kumar Is New Police Commissioner...
Indore News: ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted To Constable After Being Accused Of Flirting...
Indore News: ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted To Constable After Being Accused Of Flirting...