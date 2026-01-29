Bhopal News: Van Vihar Plan To Bring Zebra, Giraffe Stuck For Over 3 Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than two years after Van Vihar prepared a proposal to bring zebra and giraffe from an African country, project remains stuck and has not even reached discussion stage. In contrast, zoo authorities are now expecting to receive a rhino and king cobra from Assam.

A senior Van Vihar officer, speaking to Free Press on condition of anonymity, said there has been no progress on proposal to bring zebra and giraffe as government is yet to take any final decision.

The proposal was prepared in 2023 when Kunwar Vijay Shah was forest minister and there was considerable enthusiasm at the time. However, as project involved a huge financial outlay for bringing animals from African continent, Van Vihar sought approval from finance department, which did not come through. So much time has passed since project was conceptualised that officials have now almost given up hope of its implementation.

Meanwhile, Van Vihar has shifted focus to bringing a rhino, wild buffalo and king cobra from Assam under an animal exchange programme. Work is underway in this direction, though necessary permissions from Central Zoo Authority are still awaited.