MP News: Jabalpur Police Handcuff Car At Lordganj Police Station, Visual Goes Viral On Social Media

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bizzare incident came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Jablpur where a car was seen “handcuffed” inside a police station premise on Thursday. Video surfaces

This unusual image of the arrested car unfolded in the premises of the Lordganj police station in Jabalpur district. In a viral video, the parked white Maruti Ertiga can be seen parked within the police station compound with handcuffs attached to its door handle and tyres. The scene makes it look as if the car has committed a serious crime.

Check out the video:

The vehicle was seen parked just in front of CCTV cameras. The video of the incident surfaced on social media, triggering widespread reactions online. Amused netizens, joked that even cars have started commiting crime. while others are calling it a unique method used by the police. Many consider it a message of strict enforcement of the law, while some are expressing surprise as to why the car was handcuffed. The viral images of the arrested car is now widely circulated in the form of memes.

According to speculations, the car has been confiscated and parked in the police station premises. To avoid any misconduct, in the absence of proper vehicle immobilisation equipment the car has been chained up with a handcuff to prevent the car from being moved or tampered with.

Although, the reason is unclear and not a part of police SOP while confisicating vehicles, but such improvised method sometimes makes sure to prevent any misconduct. So far, the Lordganj police have not issued a detailed official statement clarifying the exact case and why the vehicle was handcuffed.