Madhya Pradesh: In Coming Time Working Ladli Behna To Get ₹2K- ₹5K

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP government flagship scheme Ladli Behna will continue in the state and efforts are on to bring new scheme for working Ladli Behna, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while speaking at a function in Bina on Monday. A scheme is being made to provide even Rs 2000 to Rs 5000 to the working Ladli Behnas in the coming time, he added. The chief minister electronically transferred the monthly installment of Rs 1,250 to beneficiaries of the scheme.

A total of Rs 1,574 crore was transferred to beneficiaries on the occasion. He also transferred Rs 332.43 crores into the accounts of Social Security Pension beneficiaries. Yadav stated that Bundelkhand is going to leave Punjab and Haryana behind in terms of development.

PM Narendra Modi has given the gift of Ken Betwa river link project to Bundelkhand. The Madhya Pradesh government is also promoting air cargo in a big way which will boost the state's trade with the world, the CM said. He said that now the caravan of development is going to pass through Madhya Pradesh.

Urging farmers not to sell their agricultural land, Yadav said that farming practices are going to see a radical change in state. Speaking about the recently approved Indore-Manmad (Maharashtra) rail line, the CM said that once completed, it will create a network for direct delivery of goods to ports not only from Nimar and Malwa regions of Madhya Pradesh, but also from the Chambal region and other areas. He also announced to celebrate Eran festival in Eran, which is situated near Bina.