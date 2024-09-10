 Madhya Pradesh: In Coming Time Working Ladli Behna To Get ₹2K- ₹5K
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP government flagship scheme Ladli Behna will continue in the state and efforts are on to bring new scheme for working Ladli Behna, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while speaking at a function in Bina on Monday. A scheme is being made to provide even Rs 2000 to Rs 5000 to the working Ladli Behnas in the coming time, he added. The chief minister electronically transferred the monthly installment of Rs 1,250 to beneficiaries of the scheme.

A total of Rs 1,574 crore was transferred to beneficiaries on the occasion. He also transferred Rs 332.43 crores into the accounts of Social Security Pension beneficiaries. Yadav stated that Bundelkhand is going to leave Punjab and Haryana behind in terms of development.

