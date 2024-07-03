Indore Shelter Home Death Toll Rises To Five; 30 Inmates Hospitalised, Eight In Critical Condition

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as five deaths of children in three days in the Bal Ashram of Shri Yugpurushdham NGO has sent the city officials on toes. Moreover, 30 inmates of the ashram were admitted to Chacha Nehru Hospital on Tuesday including eight of them in critical conditions.

While the exact reasons for the deaths were yet to be ascertained, food poisoning and dehydration could be among the causes, the doctors said. The incident has shocked the city, leading to a comprehensive investigation and heightened concerns about the children's well-being at the ashram.

Meanwhile, administration has constituted a high level committee to probe the matter along with mandating the health check-up of all the inmates in the ashram.

According to officials, the first fatality occurred on June 30, with eight-year-old Shubh, a resident of the orphanage, succumbing to the illness. The officials claimed that he died due to epilepsy fits. The following day i.e. on July 1, two more children, Karan alias Shubham (12) and Akash (7), died, followed by two additional deaths including ChhotaGovind (5) and Rani (11), on Tuesday.

The officials of the district administration, women and child welfare, and health departments were on-site inspecting the remaining children when the two inmates passed away on Tuesday, with symptoms of diarrhoea being particularly prominent.

Superintendent of Chacha Nehru Hospital Dr PreetiMalpani said the children started vomiting and suffering from dehydration after dinner on Monday night."At first glance, it seems their health deteriorated due to food poisoning," she said.

Meanwhile, Collector Asheesh Singh said, "According to the doctors, it appears to be a case of food poisoning. A team led by the additional district magistrate and including doctors and officials of the food department has been sent to Bal Ashram for investigation."

Currently, 206 children, including 94 boys and 112 girls, reside at the ashram.

Over 35 children have been affected by the illness, which remains unidentified. To determine the cause of the outbreak, samples of food, water, and blood from affected children have been collected.

Probe committee constituted

Collector Asheesh Singh said that a detailed investigation has been ordered, led by ADM Gaurav Benal, with assistance from the WCD joint director, the superintendent of Chacha Nehru Hospital, and a senior paediatrician of Chacha Nehru Hospital.

SDM Badkul laughs, video goes viral

In an insensitive gesture, SDM Omnarayan Badkul, who reached the Ashram to probe the deaths of the inmates, was seen laughing and giggling with the Ashram director Anita Sharma. Video of the SDM had gone viral on social media after which the Collector removed him immediately and attached him to the election office.

CM expressed grief

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief on the incident. He took on the X and stated, “The news of the untimely death of 4 innocent children of Indore's orphanage is heart breaking. I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant peace to the souls of the departed children and speedy recovery of all the seriously ill children. Cabinet colleague @tulsi_silawat is reaching the spot. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate this tragic incident and Malharganj SDM has been removed from his post for his insensitive behavior.”