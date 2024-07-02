Bhopal Power Cut Plan July 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Krishi Sansthan, Sakshi Dhaba & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents and businesses in the vicinity of the Krishi Sansthan, Sakshi Dhaba, and surrounding areas will experience a planned power outage on July 3.

The power cut is scheduled to take place from 10 AM to 5 PM.

The electricity provider has announced that the outage is necessary to carry out essential maintenance work on the power lines and related infrastructure. The maintenance activities are aimed at improving the reliability and efficiency of the electrical supply in the region.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to mitigate the impact of the power cut. The electricity provider regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the community's understanding and cooperation during this period.

For further information or updates, customers are encouraged to contact the electricity provider's customer service or visit their official website.