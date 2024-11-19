 Indian Railways To Add Over 1K General Coaches, Benefiting One Lakh Passengers Daily
More than 10,000 coaches of non-AC category to be added to the fleet in the next two years; 6000 of them will be GS Coaches

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railways is set to add more than 1,000 General Second Class (GS) coaches to 370 regular trains by the end of November. This initiative is expected to benefit approximately one lakh passengers daily, providing much-needed relief for travelers seeking affordable options.

In addition, work is progressing rapidly on a plan to include a significant number of non-air-conditioned (non-AC) coaches in the railway fleet over the next two years. Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information and Publicity) of the Railway Board, announced that over 10,000 such non-AC general class coaches will be added during this period. Out of these, more than 6,000 will be General Second Class (GS) coaches, while the remainder will be sleeper coaches.

With the inclusion of these new coaches, an estimated eight lakh additional passengers in the general class category will be accommodated daily. This expansion is part of Indian Railways' broader efforts to improve travel capacity and accessibility for the growing number of passengers across the country.

By increasing the number of such coaches, Indian Railways seeks to enhance its capacity and provide better services to passengers. Officials believe this step will significantly reduce overcrowding in general compartments, especially during peak travel seasons and festive periods.

