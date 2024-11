Narmada Express, Ambikapur Express Among 20 Trains Cancelled Till Dec 3; Check List

Madhya Pradesh: 20 Trains, Including Ambikapur And Narmada Express, Cancelled | Represtentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To facilitate infrastructure development work, the Railway Administration has planned third-line connectivity work as part of Pre-NI and NI Commissioning at Nowrozabad Railway Station in the Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway.

As a result, several trains originating, terminating, or passing through the West Central Railway (WCR) have been cancelled or diverted. The details are as follows:

Trains Cancelled Originating/Terminating from WCR:

Train No. 18235 - Bhopal-Bilaspur Express:

Cancelled from Bhopal from November 23 to December 2.

Train No. 18236 - Bilaspur-Bhopal Express:

Cancelled from Bilaspur from November 21 to November 30.

Train No. 11265 - Jabalpur-Ambikapur Express:

Cancelled from Jabalpur from November 23 to November 30.

Train No. 11266 - Ambikapur-Jabalpur Express:

Cancelled from Ambikapur from November 24 to December 1.

Train No. 18247 - Bilaspur-Rewa Express:

Cancelled from Bilaspur from November 22 to November 30.

Train No. 18248 - Rewa-Bilaspur Express:

Cancelled from Rewa from November 23 to December 1.

Train No. 11751 - Rewa-Chirmiri Express:

Cancelled on November 25, November 27, and November 29.

Train No. 11752 - Chirmiri-Rewa Express:

Cancelled on November 26, November 28, and November 30.

Train No. 06617 - Katni-Chirmiri Express:

Cancelled from Katni from November 23 to November 30.

Train No. 06618 - Chirmiri-Katni Express:

Cancelled from Chirmiri from November 24 to December 1.

Train No. 18233 - Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express:

Cancelled from November 23 to December 1.

Train No. 18234 - Bilaspur-Indore Narmada Express:

Cancelled from November 22 to November 30.

Train No. 12535 - Lucknow-Raipur Garib Rath Express:

Cancelled on November 25 and November 28.

Train No. 12536 - Raipur-Lucknow Garib Rath Express:

Cancelled on November 26 and November 29.

Train No. 22867 - Durg-Nizamuddin Express:

Cancelled on November 26 and November 29.

Train No. 22868 - Nizamuddin-Durg Express:

Cancelled on November 27 and November 30.

Train No. 18203 - Durg-Kanpur Express:

Cancelled on November 24 and November 26.

Train No. 18204 - Kanpur-Durg Express:

Cancelled on November 25 and November 27.

Train No. 18213 - Durg-Ajmer Express:

Cancelled on November 24.

Train No. 18214 - Ajmer-Durg Express:

Cancelled on November 25.

Train No. 15231 - Barauni-Gondia Express:

Diverted via Katni-Jabalpur-Nainpur-Balaghat from November 23 to November 29.

Train No. 15232 - Gondia-Barauni Express:

Diverted via Balaghat-Nainpur-Jabalpur-Katni from November 23 to November 29.

Passengers are advised to check for updates and plan their journeys accordingly.