INDIA Bloc To Hold First Joint Public Rally In Bhopal: DMK MP TR Baalu

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the INDIA bloc Coordination Committee meeting held on Wednesday, DMK MP TR Baalu said that the alliance comprising over two dozen opposition parties has decided to hold their first joint public rally in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in the first week of October.

DMK MP also noted that the constituent parties will start seat-sharing talks at the earliest and the states where assembly elections are scheduled later this year will be given priority.

"We have decided to go for seat-sharing arrangements and discussions at various states. The states where assembly elections are going to be held immediately will be given priority. The first rally will be held in Bhopal in the first week of October," Baalu said.

Read Also Bhopal Childless Couple Ends Life

The first meeting of the Coordination Committee of the INDIA alliance, attended by 12 members parties, was held at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital on Wednesday.

"The first meeting of the Coordination Committee was held today at the residence of Sharad Pawar and attended by 12 members parties. Abhishek Banerjee of All India Trinamool Congress could not attend the meeting due to a summon by the Enforcement Directorate, arising out of the vendetta politics of Bharatiya Janata Party," the joint statement read.

"The Coordination Committee has decided to start the process for determining seat-sharing. It was decided that member parties would hold talks and decide at the earliest," it stated.

"The coordination committee authorised the Sub-Group on Media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives," it added.

Read Also Every Second Child Is Anaemic In Indore

Assembly elections are due in states including Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, MP and Telangana later this year.

The next INDIA Alliance meeting will be held after the Parliament special session.

Moreover, in the meeting, a discussion was also being done on the controversy regarding Sanatan Dharma. Stalin's letter was being discussed and it was decided that all the parties would take the same line, sources added.

Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in its third meeting in Mumbai on September 1 announced a 14-member coordination committee.

The names of 13 members have been announced; however, the name of one person is yet to be revealed. The Opposition has yet to choose a convener.

The 14-member committee includes KC Venugopal (Congress), Sharad Pawar (NCP), TR Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (SS), Tejasvi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lallan Singh (JD(U)), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) and one leader is from the CPI(M) that will give the name later.

Read Also Bhopal: Two Held In Shahjehanabad For Attacking Brothers Over Petty Dispute

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)