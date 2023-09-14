Bhopal Childless Couple Ends Life | Representational

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A childless couple hanged themselves to death at their house in Sukhi Sewaniya on Wednesday noon, the police said. Sukhi Sewaniya SHO Naveen Kumar said that the deceased have been identified as Naresh Gaud (36) and Geeta Thakur.

Gaud worked as a driver for an official posted at 'Town and country planning'. Police learnt that the couple got married four years and had been trying to conceive without success.

The issue also led to frequent arguments between the two. On Wednesday, teh couple took the extreme step.

Their kin spotted their bodies and informed the police about the same. The police rushed to the spot and brought their bodies down. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, SHO said.