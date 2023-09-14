 Every Second Child Is Anaemic In Indore
Every Second Child Is Anaemic In Indore

Dastak of Alarming situation. Over 1.95 lakh out of 4.02 lakh children found anaemic during screening, 437 require hospitalisation. 1,963 kids in SAM category, 250 admitted to NRC.

Tarun TiwariUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 07:14 AM IST
MP Health Updates: Every Second Child Is Anaemic In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Every second child in Indore district is anaemic. The recent Dastak campaign found that 1.95 lakh out of total 4.02 lakh children below the age of five years in the district were anaemic.

The most worrisome was that among 1.95 anaemic children, 437 were severely anaemic. These kids were immediately referred to health centres for treatment and care.

Similarly, over 1,963 kids were found severely acute malnourished (SAM), including 450 diagnosed as medically critical. The data of Dastak Campaign that concluded on September 8, shows that out of 1.95 lakh anaemic kids, 1.01 lakh were mild anaemic and 94,978 moderate anaemic.

The officials could screen only 92% of the targeted kids. The high number of children suffering from SAM and severely anaemic condition paint a grim picture.

Apart from identifying sick kids, the Dastak campaign also exposed health and women and child development officials’ tall claims of working tenaciously towards eradicating anaemia and malnutrition.

“We started the Dastak Campaign on July 18 to screen over 4.35 lakh children under the age of five in the district. During the campaign our teams screened over 4.02 lakh kids,” district immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He said that identified kids were referred to nutrition rehabilitation centre and health centres for treatment. Follow up of other kids was underway, he added.

The campaign was expected to conclude on August 31 but was extended till September 8 due to the Mission Indradhanush campaign. +box(please highlight)

From last to 36th, a leap of 15 ranks

After lagging behind in coverage of Dastak campaign, district health officials launched an intensified door-to-door survey and managed to jump 15 ranks in last 10 days of the campaign. Till August 8, Indore was at 51 spot in coverage but ended at 36th spot in the state.

Children suffering from other diseases

Major Diseases                                              Cases

SAM with medical complications                250

Non-complicated SAM                                  1963

Drashti Dosh                                                   38

Shravan Dosh                                                 138

Severe Anaemic cases                                   437 Pneumonia                                                    1273

Diarrhoea                                                        2235

Children with CBD                                           220

Other diseases                                               1094

