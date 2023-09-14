MP Health Updates: Every Second Child Is Anaemic In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Every second child in Indore district is anaemic. The recent Dastak campaign found that 1.95 lakh out of total 4.02 lakh children below the age of five years in the district were anaemic.

The most worrisome was that among 1.95 anaemic children, 437 were severely anaemic. These kids were immediately referred to health centres for treatment and care.

Similarly, over 1,963 kids were found severely acute malnourished (SAM), including 450 diagnosed as medically critical. The data of Dastak Campaign that concluded on September 8, shows that out of 1.95 lakh anaemic kids, 1.01 lakh were mild anaemic and 94,978 moderate anaemic.

The officials could screen only 92% of the targeted kids. The high number of children suffering from SAM and severely anaemic condition paint a grim picture.

Apart from identifying sick kids, the Dastak campaign also exposed health and women and child development officials’ tall claims of working tenaciously towards eradicating anaemia and malnutrition.

“We started the Dastak Campaign on July 18 to screen over 4.35 lakh children under the age of five in the district. During the campaign our teams screened over 4.02 lakh kids,” district immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He said that identified kids were referred to nutrition rehabilitation centre and health centres for treatment. Follow up of other kids was underway, he added.

The campaign was expected to conclude on August 31 but was extended till September 8 due to the Mission Indradhanush campaign. +box(please highlight)

From last to 36th, a leap of 15 ranks

After lagging behind in coverage of Dastak campaign, district health officials launched an intensified door-to-door survey and managed to jump 15 ranks in last 10 days of the campaign. Till August 8, Indore was at 51 spot in coverage but ended at 36th spot in the state.

Children suffering from other diseases

Major Diseases Cases

SAM with medical complications 250

Non-complicated SAM 1963

Drashti Dosh 38

Shravan Dosh 138

Severe Anaemic cases 437 Pneumonia 1273

Diarrhoea 2235

Children with CBD 220

Other diseases 1094

