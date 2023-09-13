MP Horror: 55-Year-Old Woman Beaten To Death By Neighbours On Suspicion Of Witchcraft In Shahdol (WATCH)

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has come to fore from the Keshwahi area of tribal dominated Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, where a 55-yearold lady was allegedly beaten by a woman and other neighbours on the road on suspicion of witchcraft and exorcism. The victim died later. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

According to the information, an elderly tribal woman, Nasha Agaria [55], was brutally beaten to death by her neighbours on the road on suspicion of witchcraft.

The matter is of Keshwahi area of tribal dominated Shahdol district.

According to Keshwahi outpost in-charge Ashish Jharia, FIR has been registered against Rinki Soni, Santoshi Soni and Sarita Soni of OBC community living in the neighbourhood.

