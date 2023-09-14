Bhopal: Two Held In Shahjehanabad For Attacking Brothers Over Petty Dispute | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahjehanabad police have arrested two persons on charges of attacking two others who were brothers, with a knife on Monday night, the police said.

The police added that the victims had come to their sister’s place in Shahjehanabad. Shahjehanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan told Free Press that one of the victims has been identified as Farhan Khan (22), a contractor.

He and his brother Faizan had gone to Shahjehanabad to visit their sister at her house. They had come on their bike. As they parked their bike outside and went inside their sister’s house, two other men Samar and Sarfaraz arrived and sat on their bike.

They tried to remove bike seat cover. When the brothers told them not to do so, they assaulted the duo and opened knives to attack them. Both the brothers were injured and rushed to the hospital.

While Faizan is said to be out of danger, Farhan is critical. The cops were informed, who rushed to the spot and arrested accused. The accused have identified themselves as Samar and Sarfaraz.

