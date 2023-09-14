 Bhopal: Two Held In Shahjehanabad For Attacking Brothers Over Petty Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Two Held In Shahjehanabad For Attacking Brothers Over Petty Dispute

Bhopal: Two Held In Shahjehanabad For Attacking Brothers Over Petty Dispute

The police added that the victims had come to their sister’s place in Shahjehanabad.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 05:53 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Two Held In Shahjehanabad For Attacking Brothers Over Petty Dispute | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahjehanabad police have arrested two persons on charges of attacking two others who were brothers, with a knife on Monday night, the police said.

The police added that the victims had come to their sister’s place in Shahjehanabad. Shahjehanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan told Free Press that one of the victims has been identified as Farhan Khan (22), a contractor.

He and his brother Faizan had gone to Shahjehanabad to visit their sister at her house. They had come on their bike. As they parked their bike outside and went inside their sister’s house, two other men Samar and Sarfaraz arrived and sat on their bike.

They tried to remove bike seat cover. When the brothers told them not to do so, they assaulted the duo and opened knives to attack them. Both the brothers were injured and rushed to the hospital.

While Faizan is said to be out of danger, Farhan is critical. The cops were informed, who rushed to the spot and arrested accused. The accused have identified themselves as Samar and Sarfaraz.

Read Also
West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Questioned By ED For Over Nine Hours
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

Ahilya Utsav: Procession Taken Out In Mhow

Ahilya Utsav: Procession Taken Out In Mhow

Bhopal: She Doesn’t Argue Or Fight, Complains Hubby, Files For Divorce

Bhopal: She Doesn’t Argue Or Fight, Complains Hubby, Files For Divorce

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Brainstorm Over Candidate, No Name Finalised Yet

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Brainstorm Over Candidate, No Name Finalised Yet

MP: 3 BJP Central Poll Panel Puts Seal On Around 40 Candidates

MP: 3 BJP Central Poll Panel Puts Seal On Around 40 Candidates