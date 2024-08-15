Independence Day 2024 Special: Jabalpur's Ankit Kumar Sen, The ‘Mountain Man,’ Hoists Tiranga At Australia’s Highest Peak Mount Kosciuszko | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ankit Kumar Sen, popularly known as the "Mountain Man," has once again made history by hoisting the Indian national flag on the highest peak of Australia, Mount Kosciuszko, on the 78th Independence Day, August 15.

Ankit, who hails from a small village called Padariya in the Majholi Tehsil of Jabalpur district, has set an ambitious goal to hoist the Indian flag on the highest peaks of all seven continents. He started his journey when he was merely 16 years old, from 2014.

Hoisted national flag at Mount Elbrus last year

Prior to this, he had already hoisted the national flag on the highest peaks of Kilimanjaro and Mount Elbrus (on August 15, 2023).

In addition to his mountaineering feats, Ankit holds the record for hoisting the longest Indian flag. His name is also registered in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.

At just 26 years old, Ankit Kumar Sen continues to bring pride to his country and inspire others with his remarkable achievements.

Ankit’s journey…

Ankit began moving towards his goal in 2014 after completing both basic and advanced mountaineering courses. In 2017, he hoisted the Indian Tricolour flag on Mount Jogin in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand, which stands at an altitude of 6,116 metres.

Following this, in 2022, he hoisted the Indian flag on Mount Yunam in Himachal Pradesh, which is 6,111 metres high. From January 19 to 29, 2023, he participated in a mountaineering camp at Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.