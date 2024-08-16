 Independence Day 2024: Jabalpur Woman Constable Hoists Tricolor On Mount Kosciuszko; Inspired By Arunima Sinha
Mount kosciuszko is the highest peak in Australia, standing at 2,242 meters.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A determined woman constable from Jabalpur, has made history by hoisting the Indian flag on Mount Kosciuszko on August 15.

Mount kosciuszko is the highest peak in Australia. Varsha Patel, the constable, stood at 2,242 meters. This remarkable achievement makes her the first woman constable from Madhya Pradesh Police to accomplish this feat.

article-image

Despite coming from a humble background, Varsha joined the police force in 2019 and never gave up on her childhood dream of becoming a mountaineer.

Her passion for climbing persisted alongside her police duties, leading her to scale several peaks in India. Her inspiration came from Arunima Sinha, the first female amputee to climb Mount Everest. Moved by Arunima's story, Varsha set her sights on achieving something extraordinary.

article-image

Varsha's journey to Mount Kosciuszko was not without challenges, but her determination and hard work paid off. She is now focused on her ultimate goal of hoisting the Indian flag on Mount Everest. Before that, she aims to conquer the highest peaks on all seven continents.

The Madhya Pradesh Police have proudly congratulated Varsha on her historic accomplishment, praising her courage, perseverance, and inspiring journey.

