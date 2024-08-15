 Bhopal Artist Paints National Flower In Tricolour, Calligraphed With National Anthem  
Nawab Jehan Begam makes artwork using waste plastic, sends out save-environment message.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Bhopal Artist Paints National Flower In Tricolour, Calligraphed With National Anthem   | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artist Nawab Jehan Begam in the city has made a painting from plastic waste sending out the message of saving the environment.  

The national anthem has also been calligraphed on the painting in tricolour,  a symbol of  unity of the country. In this painting, she has made a lotus which is the national flower of India and is a symbol of purity and peace.

She has made  the painting especially on the occasion of August 15 to mark Independence Day.  She has used  the plastic waste lying in the house to make the artwork which took her about 10 to 15 days to complete.

“Whatever plastic is around us is not easily disposed of. I want to give the message through the work that we should use as little plastic as possible, recycle it and save our environment,” Nawab says.

About how the idea came, Nawab says that she is constantly watching many types of videos on social media.  She said that many times plastic is found in the stomachs of fish and birds, which is not good for our future generation and the earth. “ So,  I want to give a message to the people to use less plastic and whatever plastic you use, recycle it and use it,” she added.  Besides, Nawab has made many paintings with a save-environment message .

