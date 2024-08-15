 Bhopal: Freedom Fighter Krishna Modi, PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Hoist Tricolour At Madhya Pradesh Congress Office
The program was conducted by the President of the Vichar Vibhag Bhupendra Gupta he highlighted the contribution of Congress leaders honoured at the programme.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Today is the day to remember and pay tribute to such countless freedom fighters, who laid their lives while serving nation, said Congress state president Jitu Patwari after hoisting tricolour at PCC office here on Thursday.

Freedom fighter Krishna Modi and Jitu Patwari hoisted the flag.  

He said “Coming out of the terrible famine of 1943, we have built a strong and capable India in past 78 years. The country has been made self-sufficient in terms of food while battling illiteracy, poverty and hunger. Institutions like big dams, electricity, factories, colleges, universities, IITs, IIMs, AIIMS have been built, which include many big industrial institutions like BHEL, GAIL, Bhilai Steel Plant, Chittaranjan”.

He added that, today’s biggest problem of the country is inflation and unemployment. The government of the country and the state is neither able to control inflation nor does it have any solution to eliminate unemployment.

In the last 7 years, cases of corruption and paper leak have come to light in 70 examinations, which has ruined the future of the youth.

article-image

A programme was organised in which dedicated Congress leaders like Deepchand Yadav, Tikaram Yadav, Rajni Telang, BL Singh, Zaheer Ahmed, Syed Sajid Ali, Haider Ali, Ashok Sharma, Prakash Jain, Pali, Subhash Shukla, BD Gautam, Gurumukhdas Khanchandani, Arvind Bajpai, Subhash Batham, Ashok Badonia, Rafiq Ghani, KK Saxena, Anil Bhartiya, Umesh Jha, others were honoured.

Journalists Vijaydutt Sridhar, NK Singh, LS Herdenia who had served the nation with fearless writings were honoured.  

Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh attacked the economic inequality in the country and said that today the country is running on those policies due to which the poor are becoming poorer and the country's capital is getting concentrated in a few hands.

The program was conducted by the President of the Vichar Vibhag Bhupendra Gupta he highlighted the contribution of Congress leaders honoured at the programme. 

